PM launches developmental projects worth Rs16,800 crores in Deoghar

“Today, Jharkhand is getting its second airport. This will lead to tremendous ease for devotees of Baba Baidyanath. About 70 new locations have been added through airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the last 5-6 years under the UDAN scheme. Ordinary citizens are getting the facility of air travel on more than 400 new routes. More than 1 crore people have experienced very affordable air travel, many for the first time," he said.