PM launches developmental projects worth Rs16,800 crores in Deoghar

PM inaugurated the Deoghar airport which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakhs passengers annually.
“Today, Jharkhand is getting its second airport. This will lead to tremendous ease for devotees of Baba Baidyanath. About 70 new locations have been added through airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the last 5-6 years under the UDAN scheme. Ordinary citizens are getting the facility of air travel on more than 400 new routes. More than 1 crore people have experienced very affordable air travel, many for the first time," he said.
The Prime Minister added that the flight from Deoghar to Kolkata started on Tuesday and flights for Ranchi, Delhi and Patna will start soon. “Work is on for airports in Bokaro and Dumka."
The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores. The projects include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj - Chas upto West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others.
The major projects include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs. 3000 crore for the region.
The projects include the Bokaro - Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL.
Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC were laid.
The Prime Minister said that the PM Urja Ganga Yojana is changing the picture by enhancing the gas-based economy for the state of Jharkhand. “We are taking many historic decisions for converting deprivation into opportunities. The Bokaro- Angul section of Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL will expand the city gas distribution network in 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha."
PM dedicated two Railway projects viz. Godda - Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling project to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and power houses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol.
Foundation stone for three Railway projects viz. Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda was also laid. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls etc. for ensuring ease of movement as well as comfort of the passengers.
“We have laid emphasis on aspiration for development, focused on aspirational districts, he said, underlining the benefits of these initiatives for Jharkhand. Most of the 18,000 villages which were electrified so long after independence are in inaccessible and remote areas. Government has worked in mission mode in the last 8 years to bring tap water, roads and gas connection," he concluded.