PM launches multiple development initiatives worth over Rs1,800 crore
- Modi launched multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects worth over Rs590 crores
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 1,800 crores on Thursday, in Varanasi.
PM launched multiple initiatives under Varanasi Smart City and Urban Projects worth over Rs. 590 crores. These projects include the re-development of Namo Ghat in Phase-I along with the construction of bathing jetty; conversion of diesel and petrol engines of 500 boats into CNG; redevelopment of Kameshwar Mahadev ward of Old Kashi and over 600 EWS flats constructed in village Harhua, Dasepur; new Vending Zone and urban place prepared under Lahartara-Chowka Ghat Flyover; tourist facility and market complex at Dashashwamedh Ghat; and 33/11 KV Substation at Nagwa under IPDS Work Phase-3.
He also introduced various road projects involving the construction of Four Lane Road over Bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail Road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road; widening of Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads and widening of Dharsauna-Sindhaura road.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects related to the improvement of sewage and water supply in the district. He laid the foundation stone for multiple road infrastructure projects worth more than ₹1200 crores. The projects comprise of a six-lane widening of road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema; four-lane widening of road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lanes of road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road.
Addressing the ocassion, the Prime Minister said that Kashi has always been alive and in constant flux. Now Kashi has shown a picture of a country which has a heritage as well as development. Schemes and projects worth thousands of crores have been completed and many are a work in progress.
He said the soul of Kashi is internal, however, relentless improvement in the body of Kashi is going on. He remarked that the development is making Kashi more mobile, progressive and sensitive. “My Kashi is a great example of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas."
“I am happy to see the way the aware citizens of Kashi have done the work to give direction to the country. The citizens of Kashi have given a message to the entire country that short-cuts cannot benefit the country." He praised the local people for preferring long-lasting solutions and projects over temporary and short-cut solutions.
The Prime Minister said that improvements in infrastructure and other spheres have brought tourism to the city and created new opportunities for business and ease of living.
He added that the government is moving ahead with a goal to make the experience of devotees as rich and easy as possible. Various Yatras of faith are being made easy and convenient.
“For us, development doesn’t just mean glitter. For us, development means empowerment of the poor, downtrodden, deprived, backward, tribal, mothers and sisters", the Prime Minister said. The government is working continuously on providing pucca houses and piped water to every household.