PM launches multiple development initiatives worth over Rs1,800 crore

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects related to the improvement of sewage and water supply in the district. He laid the foundation stone for multiple road infrastructure projects worth more than ₹1200 crores. The projects comprise of a six-lane widening of road from Lahartara - BHU to Vijaya Cinema; four-lane widening of road from Pandeypur Flyover to Ring Road; Four lanes of road from Kuchaheri to Sandaha; widening and strengthening of Varanasi Bhadohi Rural Road; construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area; construction of ROB near Babatpur railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road.