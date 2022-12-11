PM lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores to the nation in Maharashtra on Sunday.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth Rs. 75,000 crores to the nation in Maharashtra on Sunday.
They include rail projects worth more than Rs. 1,500 crores, National Institute of One Health (NIO) and Nag River pollution abatement project, Nagpur.
They include rail projects worth more than Rs. 1,500 crores, National Institute of One Health (NIO) and Nag River pollution abatement project, Nagpur.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that these projects will transform the lives of people Nagpur, Maharashtra. “These projects are proof of the pace of work by the double-engine government of the state. The Samruddhi Mahamarg is not just reducing the distance between Nagpur and Mumbai, it is linking 24 districts of Maharashtra with modern connectivity."
He added that the projects inaugurated today paint a picture of the holistic vision of infrastructural development. “Be it AIIMS Nagpur or Samriddhi Mahamarg, be it Vande Bharat Express or the Nagpur Metro, all these projects may differ in their attributes but when put together in the form of a bouquet, the essence of a complete development will reach every citizen."
PM Modi said that whether it is about healthcare for the common man or wealth creation, be it empowering the farmer or water conservation, it is a first where the government has given a human form to the infrastructure where a human touch is impacting everyone’s life.
“The Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to every poor is an example of our social infra, the development of our places of faith from Kashi, Kedarnath, Ujjain to Pandharpur is an example of our cultural infra, the Jan Dhan Yojana, that connects more than 45 crore poor people to the banking system is an example of our financial infrastructure," the Prime Minister added.
He said that the foundation of the Gosekhurd Dam was laid thirty to thirty-five years ago with an estimated cost of Rs. 400 crores. It was never completed. “The estimated cost of the dam has now increased to ₹18 thousand crores. After the formation of the double-engine government in 2017, the work on this dam has been accelerated, and every problem has been resolved. This year, the dam is completely filled."
PM Modi added that in the Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal, the country is moving forward with the great resolve of a developed India. “It can be achieved with the collective strength of the nation. The mantra for building a developed India is the development of the state for the nation’s development."
The Prime Minister said that steps like easy loans for the vendors and more than 100 aspirational districts are a part of the theme of prioritization of the deprived. “More than 100 districts in the country including districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha lagged behind on many parameters of development. For the last 8 years, we have been working towards transforming these deprived areas into new centres of energy for rapid development."
PM also dedicated Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur to the nation and inaugurated Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur.
Earlier today, PM flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Bilaspur, dedicated Nagpur Metro Phase I to the nation and laid the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase II. He also inaugurated the Phase I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg which covers a distance of 520 kilometres and connects Nagpur and Shirdi.
The Prime Minister dedicated AIIMS Nagpur to the nation. It is being developed at a cost of Rs. 1,575 crores and is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostics services, operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major specialty and super specialty subjects of medical science.
The hospital provides modern healthcare facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.