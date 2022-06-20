PM lays foundation stone of rail and roadways projects worth Rs27,000 cr in Bengaluru

Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of 5 National Highway Projects, 7 Railway Projects have been laid in Karnataka and a significant milestone of 100% electrification of Konkan Railway was witnessed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27000 crore in Bengaluru.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday laid the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27000 crore in Bengaluru.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of 5 National Highway Projects, 7 Railway Projects have been laid in Karnataka and a significant milestone of 100% electrification of Konkan Railway was witnessed. All these projects will give new facilities, new opportunities to the youth, middle class, farmers, workers and entrepreneurs of Karnataka.
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister said that the foundation stone of 5 National Highway Projects, 7 Railway Projects have been laid in Karnataka and a significant milestone of 100% electrification of Konkan Railway was witnessed. All these projects will give new facilities, new opportunities to the youth, middle class, farmers, workers and entrepreneurs of Karnataka.
“Bengaluru is a city of dreams for lakhs of youth of the country, the city is a reflection of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha’."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister remarked that the ‘double engine’ government is working on every possible means like strengthening infrastructure like rail, road, metro, underpass, flyover, to get Bengaluru free from traffic jams.
“Our government is committed to connecting the suburban areas of Bengaluru with better connectivity."
The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to deliver the projects in time. “We will work hard to fulfil the dreams of people of Bengaluru in next 40 months which were pending for the last 40 years."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The connectivity by Bengaluru Suburban rail project will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships and that will have a multiplier effect. Similarly, the Bengaluru Ring Road project will reduce the city’s congestion, PM added.
The Prime Minister dedicated to the Nation, India’s first Air-Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around ₹315 crore.
“We have taken the rail to those parts of the country where it was difficult to even think about it. Indian Railways is now trying to provide those facilities and the ambience which was once found only in airports and air travel. Modern railway station in Bengaluru named after Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya is also a direct proof of this", he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP) will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs. 15,700 crores, envisages 4 corridors with a total route length of over 148 Kms.
This multimodal connectivity is getting new impetus by PM GatiShakti National Masterplan. “The upcoming Multimodal Logistics part is part of this vision. Such projects that are being undertaken with the spirit of GatiShakti will give employment to youth and also strengthen the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ Campaign."
With the change in definition of SME, new avenues of their growth have been thrown open. As a mark of confidence in ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’, India has done away with foreign participation in contracts upto ₹200 crore. Central government departments have been directed to make purchase upto 25 percent from MSME. GeM portal is proving to be a great enabler for the MSME segment, Prime Minister said while highlighting the importance of MSMEs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Referring to huge strides in the startup sector, the Prime Minister informed that while the first 10000 startups took 800 days after 2014 but now this many startups are being added in less than 200 days. “The Valuation of Unicorns created in the last 8 years is about 12 lakh crore rupees."