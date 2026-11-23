Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday, November 23, jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, establishing a direct railway connection between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The new cross-border service is expected to make pilgrimages easier while strengthening cultural, religious and people-to-people ties between the neighbouring countries.

The 604-km journey will take approximately 19 hours, connecting two destinations closely associated with the Ramayana. While Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, Janakpur Dham is traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The train is also expected to support religious tourism and strengthen the Ramayana Circuit, which connects important locations associated with the Hindu epic.

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According to Indian Railways, the inaugural service began its journey from Ayodhya Dham railway station on Monday. The regular weekly passenger service will commence on November 28, Saturday, allowing travellers to reach Janakpur without changing trains during the journey.

Saryu-Kamala Express: Timings and frequency The regular service will operate once a week in both directions. Train number 15596 will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm and arrive at Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm on Tuesday, according to the published schedule. The arrival time is Nepal Standard Time.

For the return journey, train number 15595 will leave Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 1:10 pm (Nepal time) and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.

The inaugural services, however, are operating under separate train numbers, 04295 and 04296. The outbound special departed Ayodhya Dham at 12:30 pm on November 23 and is scheduled to reach Janakpur at 10 am on November 24. The return special will leave Janakpur on November 24 and arrive in Ayodhya at 8:10 am on November 25.

Which stations will the Saryu-Kamala Express cover? The train will pass through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, with commercial stoppages at 10 intermediate stations. These include Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

The route will provide connectivity to several important towns in eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Bihar before crossing into Nepal. Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar are among the key stations along the route.

Why is the Ayodhya-Janakpur train service significant? Beyond improving railway connectivity, the service carries religious and cultural significance for India and Nepal. Ayodhya and Janakpur occupy important places in the Ramayana tradition, with the latter associated with Sita's birthplace and her connection to Lord Ram.