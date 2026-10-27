PM Modi likely to inaugurate Bhuj–Barauni Amrit Bharat Express during Gujarat trip: Check frequency, route, major stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off an Amrit Bharat Express train on October 30 when he visits Gujarat, as per a report by Gujarat Samachar.
This train, numbered 19427/19428, will start operations ahead of Diwali, and will run between Gujarat's Bhuj and Bihar's Barauni. Its total route will be 2,532-km long and will connect four states, namely, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
However, the PM's official itinerary does not mention this train inauguration. Modi will be on a two-day Gujarat visit from October 30 during which he will inaugurate and launch development projects of Banas Dairy and attend the National Unity Day parade at the Statue of Unity, the state government said on Tuesday, as per news agency PTI.
The 19427 Bhuj-Barauni Amrit Bharat Express will depart from Bhuj at 5:30 pm and will take 58 hours and 35 minutes to reach Barauni. While returning, the 19428 Barauni-Bhuj Amrit Bharat Express will depart at 11:55 at tnight and reach Bhij at 1:15 pm on the fourth day after journey of 61 hours and 20 minutes.
The Bhuj-Barauni service will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while the Barauni-Bhuj service will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The new service will have commercial stoppages at several important stations en route, including Samakhiali, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur, among others.
The new train service will provide an additional rail travel option between western and eastern parts of the country and improve connectivity for passengers travelling between Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
With the train launching ahead of Diwali, it is expected to benefit a large number of workers from UP and Bihar who are employed in Gujarat's industrial centres like Kutch, Ahmedabad, Morbi, and Vadodara.
The Amrit Bharat Express is a modern non-AC long-distance sleeper class train for affordable travel within India. These trains come with 11 General Class coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 1 Pantry Car, and 2 Second Class–cum–Luggage–cum–Guard Vans with disabled-friendly compartments.
Fares are generally ₹500 for every 1,000 km, and there is no dynamic pricing, thus ensuring accessibility for the common passenger. As per the railways, this enhanced connectivity supports employment mobility, tourism, trade, and access to education and healthcare.
With PTI inputs
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