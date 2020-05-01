NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the civil aviation ministry to expedite privatisation of six more airports by starting the tendering process in three months after a review of policies to make the sector more efficient. The move is aimed at making airports more efficient and at the same time earn revenue for the exchequer.

An official statement said that Modi reviewed strategies to make the aviation industry more efficient at the meeting, where it was also decided to use the Indian airspace more effectively to reduce flying time. This, the statement said, would be done in co-operation with the military affairs department and would benefit the traveling public and the airlines to save costs.

Modi has been reviewing the policies of different sectors for expediting reforms so that economy, currently in a lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, could hit the ground running once the lockdown is lifted.

“For generation of more revenue as well as to bring in more efficiency at the airports, the ministry of civil aviation has been asked to expedite the process of handing over of six more airports on public private partnership basis, by commencing the tender process within three months," said the statement.

The government is also set to make the functioning of the office of the Director General of Civil Aviation to cut the processing time for various licenses and permissions, said the statement.

The government plans to privatize about 30-35 airports in phases over the next five years. These, along with the greenfield projects to be initiated during the same period, is expected to see about ₹1.4 trillion of investments flowing into airport infrastructure, according to government estimates.

Operation of India’s airports is now dominated by the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Under the ambitious privatization plan, the right to manage airports will be granted for about 50 years based on a revenue sharing (per passenger) model.

Share Via