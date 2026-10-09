Rural roads: Centre enlists IIT, NIT academicians for quality checks, fixing defects

Vijay C Roy
3 min read9 Oct 2026, 10:28 AM IST
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India's rural road network connects farmers to markets, children to schools and communities to healthcare and other essential services, Photographer: Amit Bhargava/Bloomberg News
Summary
The ministry of rural development is bringing in IIT and NIT academicians for inter-state inspections to pinpoint defect causes and boost accountability across India’s 800,000-km rural road network.

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to create a stronger feedback loop for rural road construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by moving beyond the mere detection of defects towards understanding their root causes and improving supervision, training and future project design, according to two people aware of the development.

As part of the plan, the ministry of rural development will, for the first time, rope in academicians from premier institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, along with central and state government officials, to set up quality review teams. Inter-state inspections will be carried out by departmental working officers and academicians.

The plan is expected to benefit India’s 800,000-km rural road network that connects farmers to markets, children to schools and communities to healthcare and other essential services, while also creating employment opportunities across both farm and non-farm sectors.

“Ensuring high standards of quality in rural road construction remains a key priority under PMGSY,” rural development secretary Rohit Kansal said in response to a Mint query. “The strengthened inspection mechanisms are aimed at ensuring systematic assessment, identification of root causes, effective corrective action and greater accountability. The learnings from field-level inspections will further inform supervision, training and the planning and design of future road projects.”

Also Read | Centre to launch GIS-based digital registry for rural road infrastructure

The teams will physically inspect select road works to assess compliance with technical specifications, material quality, workmanship, drainage provisions, geometric standards, laboratory testing, record-keeping, contractor performance and site supervision. They will identify the technical and administrative factors contributing to poor-quality grading.

“A quality review team brings together two national quality monitors with a representative of the state technical agency and associate professors and above from IITs and NITs and state engineering colleges for a structured visit that goes well beyond a routine inspection," one person said, requesting anonymity.

Corrective action plan

The team will use a mobile application and grade every item and sub-item of executed work as satisfactory, requiring improvement, or unsatisfactory on the basis of prescribed field tests, hand-feel tests and measurements.

Following the inspections, the team will hold a detailed review meeting with the programme implementation unit in the presence of the state quality coordinator. The findings will be discussed and a district-specific corrective action plan, with clearly assigned responsibilities and timelines, will be finalized.

Also Read | Govt plans law tweaks to include less populated villages in rural roads scheme

Within seven days of completing a district visit, the team must submit a comprehensive report to the ministry or the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency covering its quality assessment, analysis of root causes, deficiencies in supervision and contract management, the agreed corrective action plan and recommendations for immediate, medium-term and long-term improvement, including suggestions for nationwide adoption.

Additionally, senior serving engineers – departmental working officers of the rank of executive engineer and above – will inspect PMGSY roads and bridges. Where required, they will be joined by academicians with a proven record of independent consultancy on road and bridge projects, who bring added technical depth to the review.

Experts said these pragmatic and practical efforts will improve the service life of rural roads.

Also Read | Centre to leverage AI for maintaining rural roads

“In many rural areas, inadequate or poorly planned drainage systems are a major reason for premature road deterioration,” said S Velmurugan, senior adviser, National Council of Applied Economic Research Centre for Economics of Transportation, Mobility and Logistics. “Once the road is inspected and the underlying causes of damage are properly identified, appropriate corrective measures can be incorporated into future road designs. This approach will not only improve the durability and performance of rural roads but also help reduce maintenance costs.”

The exercise is being conducted in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh this month, with the good practices to be shared with other states. It will eventually be rolled out across the country.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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