Prestige Estates to ramp up property launches 2.5 times to ₹40,000 crore in H2 FY27; which cities will see new projects?

The Bengaluru-based Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd plans to launch residential properties worth ₹40,000 crore during the second half of the current fiscal year, nearly 2.5 times the value of launches recorded in the April-September period, as the real estate developer seeks to capitalise on festive-season demand.

In its latest operational update, the company said it launched residential projects spanning 23.14 million square feet between April and September of FY27, with an estimated revenue potential of more than ₹16,200 crore.

"We have a substantial launch pipeline of over ₹40,000 crore planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad over the next two quarters," PTI quoted Prestige Estates Chairman Irfan Razack as saying.

Razack added that the planned launches would help the company sustain its sales momentum.

Prestige Estates recorded its highest-ever sales bookings of ₹30,024 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a 76% increase over the year-ago period. The company has set a sales booking target of ₹35,000-36,000 crore for the current financial year.

It has already reported pre-sales worth ₹13,804.3 crore in the first six months of FY27.

"Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the second quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction," Razack said.

He added that sales from ongoing projects had also remained robust, indicating sustained demand in the housing market.

Prestige Estates is a major Indian real estate developer with a presence across the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments, along with integrated township developments in several cities.

As of June 2026, the group had completed 319 projects covering 216 million square feet. Its development pipeline comprised 137 projects spread across 229 million square feet.

Prestige Estates' hospitality arm raises ₹ 3,000 cr from CPPIB Real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd last month announced that its hospitality subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd (PHVL), has secured an investment of ₹3,000 crore from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) in exchange for a 27% stake, according to PTI.

The development follows an announcement made by Prestige Estates in August, when it said CPPIB would invest up to ₹3,000 crore in its hospitality business. The three parties subsequently entered into a binding framework agreement for the transaction.

In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates said CPPIB had invested ₹3,000 crore, equivalent to 441 million Canadian dollars, in PHVL and would receive an approximately 27% stake in the company.

The real estate developer had recently put on hold plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of PHVL, citing uncertain market conditions and other factors.

Prestige Estates said a significant portion of the funds raised would be used to finance the hospitality platform's expansion.

PHVL operates a portfolio of luxury and premium hotels across major Indian cities. It also has several hospitality projects under development in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Commenting on the investment, Razack said, "Hospitality is an important part of Prestige's long-term growth strategy, and we see significant opportunity to build a scaled, high-quality portfolio across India."