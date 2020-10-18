Prestige group did not disclose the deal size, but sources said that the Bengaluru-based firm has signed term sheets with Blackstone to sell commercial properties for an enterprise value of around ₹12,000 crore. The deal is expected to be closed by end of the next month after all the necessary approvals including that of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), sources said. In a regulatory filing, Prestige on Saturday informed that it has "signed a non-binding letter of intent" with Blackstone for the sale of its interest in "certain commercial offices, retail and hotel properties, mall management and identified maintenance businesses." Prestige group has provided to Blackstone, exclusivity in relation to the transactions, it added.