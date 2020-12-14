Pune, Bengaluru or hometown? How India searched for properties in COVID-19 year

Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai emerge as the most searched cities among homebuyers this year, reveals a report by leading real estate portal Magicbricks. Titled as 'How India Searched for Homes During The Pandemic Year 2020', the report gives a glimpse of India's house hunting trends this year.

At least 57% of buyers wish to invest in multi-storey apartments, the report mentions. While booking a flat, families want key amenities including clubhouse, security, reserved parking and power backup. Whitefield — Bengaluru, Noida Extension, Kharghar — Navi Mumbai, Baner — Pune, Mira Road — Mumbai — these are the top five localities to buy a house.

Nearly 40% of the homebuyers has searched for independent houses or plots in the southern part of India. Meditation centres have become one of the key amenities that people looked while renting or buying a place in south.

With work from home emerging as the new normal during coronavirus pandemic, the search for a spacious 4BHK apartment has doubled in 2020. Affordability is the key to all house hunts, the report says. More people are keen towards investing in a property in their hometowns, according to the report. At least 73% people looking to buy a home in Gurgaon, have searched for 3BHK or more. Internet services has emerged as a crucial amenities for homebuyers in 2020.

Forty per cent of people who are looking to buy or rent in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, prefers 1BHK accomodation. Fifty per cent of people in Thane seaches for apartments less than 750 square foot. Bengaluru has emerged as favourite among Tier I cities when it comes to people who are searching for furnished homes. The top five emerging cities for home buyers are — Vijaywada, Meerut, Mysuru, Aligarh and Siliguri.

The top five localities that buyers are looking for in the rental category are: Noida Extension, Whitefield — Bengaluru, Andheri West — Mumbai, Sarjapur road — Bengaluru, Saket — New Delhi. Pune and Bengaluru are most welcoming to bachelors. For rented apartments, the budget is usually less than ₹25,000, according to report.

While home buyers in Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai are most keen towards vastu compliant homes, people in Ahmedabed seek highest searches for vegetarian-only properties.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via