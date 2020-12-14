Pune, Bengaluru or hometown? How India searched for properties in COVID-19 year

With work from home emerging as the new normal during coronavirus pandemic, the search for a spacious 4BHK apartment has doubled in 2020. Affordability is the key to all house hunts, the report says. More people are keen towards investing in a property in their hometowns, according to the report. At least 73% people looking to buy a home in Gurgaon, have searched for 3BHK or more. Internet services has emerged as a crucial amenities for homebuyers in 2020.