The city of Pune in Maharastra will soon get its own metro train network. After Mumbai and Nagpur, Pune will be the third city in the state to get a metro network of its own.

Recently the first metro train of Pune Pimpri Chinchwad arrived in city. The metro train with three coaches arrived after having travelled a distance of 1400 km.

The three coach metro train has been lifted and placed on the tracks at the Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station. With this the trial run of the train on the six km stretch between Sant Tukaram Nagar and Phugewadi stations will start.

Features

The new coaches of Pune Metro boast of many advanced features. The Pune Metro will have a dedicated women’s coach like Delhi Metro’s and will have other features like light weight, broad gangway, regenerative braking, advanced communication system, electronic gadgets charging facilities, air conditioning, priority seating for disabled, pregnant women, elderly and the wheel chair bound, appropriate signage, passenger information displays, door opening LED strip (will light up and indicate the side of platform) and large windows.

The metro trains are fitted with ultra modern LED lights and a mechanism to control the intensity of illumination. These metro trains can run at a maximum speed of 90 km.

Coach graphics

The coach graphics theme draws clues from the Sahyadri mountain range and the historical, cultural, educational & industrial heritage of Pune city.

Coach design

The coach design is inspired by the Shaniwar Wada, Mahatma Phule Mandai, IT Park, and Tabla & Tanpura which resemble tradition of art and music. The colours used for coach graphics represent tradition and culture of Pune Pimpri Chinchwad City. Orange for youthfulness, creativity and joyfulness of Pune Pimpri Chinchwad citizens, blue represents the truthfulness, intelligence and confidence of Pune’s citizens.

The valour, power and dedication of the people are represented by purple colour. Green colour is the most dominant colour of the city; you will find lots of trees and greenery in Pune Pimpri Chinchwad city.

The trial for running the metro train will begin soon after completion of mandatory inspections.