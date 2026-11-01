Pune Metro Line 3: Route, station list, timings and connectivity - all you need to know

Pune's 23.2-km Metro Line 3, connecting Maan and Hinjewadi IT Park with Shivajinagar, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3. Passenger services on the elevated corridor, also known as the Puneri Metro or Pink Line, will begin at 6 am on November 4, the Hindustan Times reported.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 10.30 am at the badminton hall of the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge-Balewadi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar are expected to attend.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) headquarters in Akurdi on Saturday. The project has an estimated cost of ₹8,313 crore, including land acquisition and utility relocation.

Developed under the public-private partnership model, the corridor is the first metro project in India to be implemented under the design, build, finance, operate and transfer framework in accordance with the National Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Pune Metro Line 3: Stations and services Of the corridor's 23 stations, 17 will initially open to passengers. Seven stations will have only one staircase operational, while 10 will have both staircases available. Work on two more stations is expected to be completed by the end of November 2026, while four remaining stations are scheduled for phased completion by January 2027.

Trains will run every six minutes during peak hours and every 12 minutes during non-peak hours. The last service from Maan towards District Court will depart at 10.30 pm, while the last train in the reverse direction will leave at 11.40 pm.

At the District Court station in Shivajinagar, Line 3 will connect with MahaMetro's Line 1, between Pimpri-Chinchwad and Swargate, and Line 2, between Vanaz and Ramwadi. A common mobile application has also been developed for ticketing across the existing MahaMetro network and the new corridor.

Connectivity, safety and passenger facilities PMRDA is developing last-mile connectivity through PMPML buses, auto-rickshaws, app-based taxis and e-bikes. Dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones, along with parking facilities near select stations, are also being provided.

The corridor has received safety clearances from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety in phases, with the final approval for the remaining section granted on September 23. Around 350 security personnel have been deployed at stations.

The project is expected to serve around two to 2.5 lakh commuters daily and ease congestion across Hinjewadi, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Mahalunge, Ganeshkhind Road and Shivajinagar.