Purvanchal Expressway: 300 km distance will be completed in 3.5 hrs. 10 points
Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, the Purvanchal Expressway, is set to open for the public next week that will connect the state's capital Lucknow with eastern district including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on November 16. The expressway is part of the government's plans to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter planes across the country.

Here's all you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway:

  • The Purvanchal Expressway will start from Chand Sarai in Lucknow and will pass through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and terminate at Haldariya village in Ghazipur district.
  • The six-lane expressway will be expandable up to eight lanes.
  • The Purvanchal Expressway will reduce the travel time between Lucknow to Ghazipur to 3.5 hours from 6 hours.
  • A 3.3 km stretch has been developed for allowing fighter aircraft to make emergency landings near the Sultanpur district.
  • On the inauguration day, that is November 16, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft would be making multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip.
  • The Purvanchal expressway will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses.
  • Initially, commuters will not be paying any toll.
  • Police vehicles and ambulances will be deployed for safety and medical emergencies.
  • Advanced Traffic Management System has been implemented here. Fencing has been done on both sides of the highway so that the accidents do not happen due to stray animals.
  • The project cost is around 22,494.66 crore, including the cost of land.

