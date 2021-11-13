Purvanchal Expressway: 300 km distance will be completed in 3.5 hrs. 10 points

Purvanchal Expressway: 300 km distance will be completed in 3.5 hrs. 10 points1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
The Purvanchal Expressway will have seven major bridges, seven railway overbridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasse
Uttar Pradesh's longest expressway, the Purvanchal Expressway, is set to open for the public next week that will connect the state's capital Lucknow with eastern district including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft on November 16. The expressway is part of the government's plans to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter planes across the country.
Here's all you need to know about the Purvanchal Expressway:
