Railway expansion gets ₹10,021-crore boost across Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka and Telangana; check approved projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved five railway multi-tracking projects estimated to cost ₹10,021 crore. The projects aim to strengthen and expand rail infrastructure across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to be completed by 2029-30.
2. Whitefield – Bangarapet 3rd and 4th Line – 47 kms
3. Hosur – Omalur Doubling – 147 kms
4. Salem – Karur – Dindigul Doubling – 159 kms
5. Multitracking of Secunderabad (Ghatkesar) – Kazipet – 110 kms
The five projects will span 17 districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and are expected to add around 540 km to the existing Indian Railways network, according to the Ministry of Railways. The approved multi-tracking works will also improve connectivity to approximately 2,121 villages with a combined population of about 52 lakh, it added.
“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking projects are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion,” the Ministry mentioned in a press release.
It said the projects are aligned with PM Modi’s vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” through comprehensive development and increased employment and self-employment opportunities.
“The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services,” the release further noted.
The ministry said the approved capacity-enhancement projects would strengthen rail connectivity to several major tourist destinations, including Tirupati, Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruttani, Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur, Kotilingeshwara Devaalaya, Sri Seethi Byraveshwara Swamy Temple, Bangaru Tirupati, Kolar Gold Fields, Hogennakkal Falls, Hosur Fort, Mettur Dam, Kodaikanal Hills, Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Namakkal Fort, Kalyana Pasupatheswar Temple, Yadagirigutta Temple, Bhongir Fort, Surendrapuri and Swarnagiri Temple, among others.
According to the ministry, the projects cover key routes used to transport commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, containers, automobiles, food grains, petroleum products and fertilisers. The capacity expansion is expected to facilitate additional freight traffic of around 47 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
The ministry said the Railways, as an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transport, would contribute to climate goals while reducing the country’s logistics costs. It added that the projects are expected to cut oil imports by around 8 crore litres and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 42 crore kg, equivalent to planting about 2 crore trees.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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