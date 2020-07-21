Railways invites proposal from consultants to redevelop Bhuj station

NEW DELHI: Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under railways ministry, has invited proposal to appoint a consultant to redevelop Bhuj railway station in Gujarat.

The station will be redeveloped under public private partnership model.

The consultant will have to conduct feasibility study, finalize a detailed master planning, urban designing, engineering and preparation of a detailed project report for redevelopment of Bhuj railway station. The last date for applying for participation in the bidding process is 12 August.

RLDA is redeveloping 62 stations across the country in cooperation with the government’s smart city project. The entire cost of redevelopment will be met by leveraging commercial development of the spare railway land around the station.

“The Bhuj railway station is one of the 62 railways stations that we are redeveloping to enhance the passenger experience by providing modern amenities at the stations. We plan to redevelop the railway station with modern amenities and state of the art facilities, which will ease and enhance passenger experience at Bhuj railway station," RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said.

The collective cost for preparation of detailed project report for revamping of Bhuj station has been estimated at ₹74.93 lakhs, an official statement said.

Indian Railways has been focusing on modernization and transformation of key railway stations across the country and making them commercial hubs. “The key objective of this project is upgrading the station building with focus on improving passenger experience. Providing adequate space for queuing at the ticket booking counters and the concourse hall and providing larger circulating areas are some of the major issues to be addressed at the station," the statement said.

There will be modern waiting rooms, parking areas, better toilet facilities, passenger friendly ticket booking offices, clean platforms, among others.

RLDA was set up for development of vacant railway land for commercial use and for generating revenue by non-tariff measures. Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land. “Land which is not required for operational purposes in the foreseeable future would be identified by the zonal railways and the details thereof would be advised to Railway Board," information on the its website showed. Currently, RLDA is working on four types of projects-- commercial projects, multi-functional complex, colony redevelopment and station redevelopment.





