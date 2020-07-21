Railways invites proposal from consultants to redevelop Bhuj station

RLDA was set up for development of vacant railway land for commercial use and for generating revenue by non-tariff measures. Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land. “Land which is not required for operational purposes in the foreseeable future would be identified by the zonal railways and the details thereof would be advised to Railway Board," information on the its website showed. Currently, RLDA is working on four types of projects-- commercial projects, multi-functional complex, colony redevelopment and station redevelopment.