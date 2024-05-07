Railways plan Vande Bharat Metro trains launch for inter-city travel later this year, Kapurthala Rail Factory to build
The Centre’s Make in India initiative will see the rollout of the country’s first indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat metro trains for inter-city and key suburban run later this year, with prototype of the train ready for trail runs and induction post elections, two persons aware of the development said.
NEW DELHI : The first of India's Vande Bharat metro trains will roll out from Indian Railways' Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory later this year, two people aware of the plan said, with the train's prototype ready for trials.
Next Story
₹85.6-2.75%
₹69.72-3%
₹19.89-5.88%
₹3,499.1-1.06%
₹176.25-5.45%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message