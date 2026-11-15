Rajasthan lines up 9 new industrial zones along Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, eyes ₹10,000 crore investment

Capitalising on the connectivity offered by the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Bharatmala Project, the Rajasthan government has cleared the development of nine new industrial areas across the Kota and Bundi districts.

Spearheaded by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) in coordination with the state industries department, the project is expected to draw investments exceeding ₹10,000 crore and generate large-scale employment in the region.

According to official plans, six of these industrial areas will be located in Kota, while the remaining three will be developed in Bundi. With land banks already secured by RIICO and budgets officially sanctioned by the state government, the plot allotment process is expected to begin shortly.

Area-wise fund allocations and development The state government has issued financial and administrative sanctions to develop basic infrastructure—including land levelling, road construction, electrification, water supply schemes, and drainage—across the identified zones.

A major Integrated Industrial Zone (IIZ) is being established near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, covering the villages of Rajukheda, Budhkhan, and Chhatrapura in the Ramganjmandi area. The state has sanctioned ₹170.86 crore for this specific park, which alone is projected to attract investments between ₹800 crore and ₹1,000 crore.

In the Kanwas region, an IGP Industrial Park will be developed on 22.78 hectares of land in Dhoti, for which ₹29.98 crore has been allocated. This park will be open to industries across all categories.

Expansions in Bundi district For the Bundi district, the government has sanctioned ₹31.94 crore for an industrial park in Deroli village, located in the Hindoli area. Additionally, a new IIZ is planned for Kharayta in the Lakheri area, chosen for its strategic proximity to the expressway.

Local officials have noted that the expedited development of these industrial parks along national highway corridors is being heavily pushed by Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla to boost regional economic activity.