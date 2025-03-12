Delays and more delays

The building was originally envisaged to be completed by the mid-2010s, but a city-based non-profit organization Janhit Manch took SRUIL to court through a public interest litigation in 2012. The non-profit claimed that the developer built excess floor space in each apartment under the guise of refuge area. Refuge areas, where residents in high rises can gather in cases of emergencies like a fire for evacuation, are exempt from the floor space index (FSI) calculation, which governs how much habitable area a given residential project can have.