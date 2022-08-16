Real estate prices in Delhi-NCR sees highest price increase among top 8 cities: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 11:34 AM IST
- Golf course road saw the highest price rise of 21%YoY followed by Noida Expressway in Delhi, NCR
New Delhi: A resurgence in demand for residential real estate has led to an increase in prices across the top eight cities. Prices in Delhi, NCR rose 10% - the highest amongst Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, during Q2 of 2022 (April-June), a joint report by real estate association CREDAI and domain experts Colliers and Liases Foras said.