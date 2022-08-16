The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent in order to contain the persistently high inflation. The latest hike takes the repo rate above pre-pandemic levels of 5.15 per cent. Close on the heels of RBI's rate hike, many banks and housing finance companies too have followed suit and raised lending rates. This is expected to raise EMIs for loan takers.