Real estate sees early signs of recovery

“Demand has grown ahead of supply, and home prices are going to rise," said Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Lodha Group. “There has been a lot of monetary easing by banks in the last few months to support the economy, and as a result, assets like homes will rise in value. More importantly, because supply will be more constrained for a while in the ready-to-move-in homes segment, we will see prices rise significantly by about 5-15% in the coming 24-month period."