Real estate shows tech is no holy grail

Mr. DelPrete’s analysis shows Opendoor sold a little more than twice as many homes as Offerpad last year, but its technology and development expenses were about eight times higher over that period. A look at regulatory filings from both companies shows that dynamic was also true at least in the two years before the pandemic, albeit at a slightly lower ratio. The takeaway: Either Opendoor’s technology isn’t all that it is cracked up to be, or its investments have yet to pay off.