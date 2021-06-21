MUMBAI: With the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic slowing down new launches and sales since April this year, realtors are looking at getting their staff vaccinated before the predicted third wave kicks in.

"The country is expected to be affected by a third wave of the pandemic around July-August. Hence, we are working closely with the government to procure the vaccination slots for the industry-wage workers. A well-paced vaccination drive can help reduce the impact of the third wave," said Ashok Mohanani, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

There has been a fear of project delays due to the local lockdowns across different states of the country. The real estate industry officials say the first and second waves of the pandemic brought along challenges of labour shortage, financial constraints, approval delays, hike in the raw material prices, and the weakening customer demand due to the uncertainty in the market.

Companies are looking forward to getting their employees--white as well as blue-collar-- vaccinated as early as possible. Industry bodies like NAREDCO and CREDAI have written to the government to allow vaccination of the labourers at the construction sites.

"We look forward to getting the labourers vaccinated at the earliest who are the real nation builders. Their vaccination will streamline the construction activities and help build the dream homes of the people of India," said Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Hon. Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI.

The Wadhwa Group, one of India’s leading real estate development companies in Mumbai is vaccinating its employees in a phased manner. In the first phase, the developer has almost vaccinated two-third of their workforce across the city with at least one dose and is soon planning to vaccinate the remaining workforce in the second phase. The developer mentioned that its foremost priority is to get all the associates, their families, and the entire ecosystem vaccinated at the earliest.

