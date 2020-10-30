Subscribe
Home >Industry >Infrastructure >Redevelopment of Dharavi : Decision to float new tender approved
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, people work in a workshop at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai, India. Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly economies shrink during the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in an outlook grimmer than before. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade, File)

Redevelopment of Dharavi : Decision to float new tender approved

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST PTI

  • The previous Devendra Fadnavis government had decided on October 16, 2018, to redevelop Mumbai's Dharavi area, considered to be Asia's largest slum
  • Under the proposed redevelopment, 67,000 families living in Dharavi were to get 350 sq ft houses

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to a decision to cancel the tender process for the long-pending Dharavi slum redevelopment project, and invite fresh bids.

The decision had been taken by a committee of secretaries in August.

"Its decision to revise the terms and conditions and float tenders afresh was finalized today," an official statement said.

The previous Devendra Fadnavis government had decided on October 16, 2018, to redevelop Mumbai's Dharavi area, considered to be Asia's largest slum.

Dubai-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, backed by the royal family of the UAE, had emerged as highest bidder for the project to redevelop the slum spread over 593 acres after the state housing department floated a Special Purpose Vehicle for the the project in November 2018.

After the committee of secretaries decided to scrap the tender process, Seclink had said it would bid afresh.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Committee, a federation of 52 associations of residents, had opposed the committee's decision, saying it would further delay the project which is pending for 16 years.

Under the proposed redevelopment, 67,000 families living in Dharavi were to get 350 sq ft houses.

