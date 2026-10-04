Relief for Greater Noida traffic? 5-km Amritpuram-Makoda route to get 6 lanes- which other 4 stretches will be expanded?

Greater Noida is undertaking a major road-widening project to strengthen connectivity between Surajpur-Kasna Road and the 130-metre-wide road near Makoda. The nearly 5-km stretch from Amritpuram to Makoda is being expanded from four lanes to six, with construction already in progress on one phase, according to Zee Biz.

The upgraded corridor will pass through Rampur, Sector Beta-1, Delta-2 and the ATS roundabout before connecting with Makoda, helping accommodate growing traffic and improve movement along the route.

Authorities have also shortlisted four additional road stretches for widening as part of a broader plan to ease congestion and enhance connectivity across the city's heavily used corridors.

Greater Noida road widening: Route details The Amritpuram-Makoda corridor connects Surajpur-Kasna Road with the 130-metre-wide road near Makoda and passes through several residential and commercial areas of Greater Noida. The route begins at Amritpuram Roundabout on Surajpur-Kasna Road and continues through Rampur Roundabout in Sector Beta-1, Delta-2 Roundabout and the ATS Roundabout near Zeta-1, before reaching Makoda Roundabout, where it connects with the 130-metre-wide road.

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The six-laning project is being carried out in phases, with individual sections of the corridor being taken up for widening at different stages.

The current four-lane carriageway will be widened to six lanes by adding an extra lane on either side. The expansion is reportedly aimed at increasing the road's capacity and allowing smoother movement of traffic along the route.

Another proposed widening stretch extends from the ATS Roundabout near Zeta-1 to the Makoda Roundabout, where the road connects with the 130-metre-wide corridor.

Tender documents have also identified widening work on the main carriageway between Amritpuram Rotary and Rampur Rotary. The projects are part of a larger plan to increase traffic capacity and strengthen connectivity along the corridor.

Which Greater Noida roads have been identified for widening? Beyond the Amritpuram-Makoda corridor, authorities have also shortlisted four other stretches for road-widening work as part of efforts to improve connectivity and increase traffic capacity across Greater Noida, the report noted.

One of the proposed stretches runs from LG Roundabout to Rampur in Sector Beta-1, linking important junctions in the area.

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Another road between NASA Parking and Sharda Roundabout has been identified for expansion. The stretch caters to traffic heading towards the Sharda University area.

The Galgotia Underpass-NASA Parking section is also on the list, providing another important connection within the local road network.