Relief for Greater Noida traffic? 5-km Amritpuram-Makoda route to get 6 lanes- which other 4 stretches will be expanded?

Greater Noida is undertaking a major road-widening project to strengthen connectivity between Surajpur-Kasna Road and the 130-metre-wide road near Makoda. The nearly 5-km stretch from Amritpuram to Makoda is being expanded from four lanes to six, with construction already in progress on one phase, according to Zee Biz.
The upgraded corridor will pass through Rampur, Sector Beta-1, Delta-2 and the ATS roundabout before connecting with Makoda, helping accommodate growing traffic and improve movement along the route.
Authorities have also shortlisted four additional road stretches for widening as part of a broader plan to ease congestion and enhance connectivity across the city's heavily used corridors.
The Amritpuram-Makoda corridor connects Surajpur-Kasna Road with the 130-metre-wide road near Makoda and passes through several residential and commercial areas of Greater Noida. The route begins at Amritpuram Roundabout on Surajpur-Kasna Road and continues through Rampur Roundabout in Sector Beta-1, Delta-2 Roundabout and the ATS Roundabout near Zeta-1, before reaching Makoda Roundabout, where it connects with the 130-metre-wide road.
The six-laning project is being carried out in phases, with individual sections of the corridor being taken up for widening at different stages.
The current four-lane carriageway will be widened to six lanes by adding an extra lane on either side. The expansion is reportedly aimed at increasing the road's capacity and allowing smoother movement of traffic along the route.
Another proposed widening stretch extends from the ATS Roundabout near Zeta-1 to the Makoda Roundabout, where the road connects with the 130-metre-wide corridor.
Tender documents have also identified widening work on the main carriageway between Amritpuram Rotary and Rampur Rotary. The projects are part of a larger plan to increase traffic capacity and strengthen connectivity along the corridor.
Beyond the Amritpuram-Makoda corridor, authorities have also shortlisted four other stretches for road-widening work as part of efforts to improve connectivity and increase traffic capacity across Greater Noida, the report noted.
One of the proposed stretches runs from LG Roundabout to Rampur in Sector Beta-1, linking important junctions in the area.
Another road between NASA Parking and Sharda Roundabout has been identified for expansion. The stretch caters to traffic heading towards the Sharda University area.
The Galgotia Underpass-NASA Parking section is also on the list, providing another important connection within the local road network.
The fourth proposed stretch extends from Rise Police Chowki to Jalpura, where widening is expected to improve traffic movement and connectivity along the route.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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