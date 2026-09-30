Uruguay taps India's Rites to rebuild rail network, connect industries with ports

Ramita MishraSubhash Narayan
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 01:23 PM IST
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Uruguay’s ambassador to India Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla,
Summary
Rites will present a plan for the proposed revival and expansion of Uruguay’s rail network, which has a track length of about 500 km.

NEW DELHI: Uruguay is tapping India’s state-run railway consultancy and engineering company Rites Ltd to help draw up a long-term plan to rebuild and expand the South American country’s railway network, Uruguay’s ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, said in an interview.

Rites is holding discussions with Uruguay’s railway agency, Administración de Ferrocarriles del Estado (AFE), in the backdrop of its plan to reconnect industrial centres with ports and develop rail links across the country, Amarilla said. Rites has already done work related to Uruguay’s port connectivity, he said.

Rites have entered into contact with AFE, the company that deals with trains in Uruguay,” Amarilla said. “We have requested Rites to give us a country model and to tell us how much this would cost in total.”

The plan is being viewed as part of a wider effort to deepen India-Uruguay economic ties, using Uruguay’s infrastructure and logistics position as a gateway to the wider South American market. India and countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC) recorded trade of $50 billion in FY26.

Amarilla said Rites will present a plan for the proposed revival and expansion of Uruguay’s rail network, which has a track length of about 500 km. The proposed engagement with Rites may cover preparation of a countrywide railway plan, detailed project reports, engineering consultancy and, potentially, project execution, with the overall size and cost of the programme yet to be finalized.

Rites is also developing a standard gauge version of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains that may be exported to Uruguay. The South American country earlier showed interest in these fast trains being developed by India, said a government official aware of the development.

Two Indian government officials requesting anonymity said the engagement is at a preliminary stage and would have to progress through detailed technical studies and discussions with the authorities in Uruguay before specific projects and commercial arrangements are finalized.

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Significant opportunities

Experts said South American nations offer Indian state-run companies and Rites significant opportunities.

“Uruguay has plans for the revival of its railway network. The government is preparing a national Railway Transport Master Plan covering freight and passenger transport. There is scope for Rites to get consultancy contracts,” said Rengaraj Viswanathan, India’s former ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. “Rites had secured a consultancy contract in Colombia in 1999. It became a minority equity partner in a consortium which got a 30-year concession to rehabilitate, maintain and operate Colombia's nearly 1,500-km Atlantic railway network.”

Viswanathan added that Rites provided technical, advisory and rolling-stock maintenance-management expertise before eventually divesting its stake in the Colombia project.

“There is potential for Rites to get contracts in some other Latin American countries which have plans to revive old or build new railways,” said Viswanathan.

Uruguay wants to move beyond a system historically designed primarily to carry commodities from the interior to ports. The impetus for railway investment has come from the country’s growing cellulose (wood pulp) industry. The next phase is envisaged as a broader network that would connect industrial and population centres, with President Yamandú Ramón Antonio Orsi Martínez setting a 2030 target for the programme.

Amarilla said the current administration, which assumed office in March 2025, wants to establish a functioning railway system before its term ends in March 2030.

“The president has made it one of his main goals to establish a whole system in the country, and he said he's not going to leave the government without at least having it working,” added Amarilla.

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Port operations

Uruguay is also seeking to strengthen the role of the port of Montevideo as a gateway for cargo from neighbouring countries and potentially as part of emerging Atlantic-Pacific trade corridors. The country competes with Argentina’s Buenos Aires port and is seeking to attract more cargo from Paraguay.

However, Uruguay is not currently looking for Indian participation in its port concessions, which are largely held by European operators including Katoen Natie and UPM. Amarilla said Indian companies could be considered when existing concessions come up for renewal.

“So, of course, when the concessions have to be renewed, we will be very glad to receive some others from other parts of the world, and that includes India,” said Amarilla.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of Rites, India’s ministry of railways, Uruguay’s Dirección Nacional de Transporte Ferroviario (National Directorate of Rail Transport under the Ministry of Transport and Public Works), and AFE remained unanswered till publishing time.

Rites has experience across more than 55 countries and caters to Latin American markets through its presence in Guyana. Rites closed FY26 with an all-time high order book of 9,416 crore, of which 2,100 crore comprised export orders. Rolling stock accounts for the bulk of the overseas business.

Rites provides consultancy services ranging from feasibility studies and project report preparation to detailed engineering, procurement assistance, project management and construction supervision. It has undertaken several projects overseas including the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project in Guyana in South America. Its railway portfolio also covers network expansion, electrification, port connectivity, rolling stock and modernization of railway systems.

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About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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