Uruguay taps India's Rites to rebuild rail network, connect industries with ports

“Uruguay has plans for the revival of its railway network. The government is preparing a national Railway Transport Master Plan covering freight and passenger transport. There is scope for Rites to get consultancy contracts,” said Rengaraj Viswanathan, India’s former ambassador to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. “Rites had secured a consultancy contract in Colombia in 1999. It became a minority equity partner in a consortium which got a 30-year concession to rehabilitate, maintain and operate Colombia's nearly 1,500-km Atlantic railway network.”