Uruguay taps India's Rites to rebuild rail network, connect industries with ports

NEW DELHI: Uruguay is tapping India’s state-run railway consultancy and engineering company Rites Ltd to help draw up a long-term plan to rebuild and expand the South American country’s railway network, Uruguay’s ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, said in an interview.
Rites is holding discussions with Uruguay’s railway agency, Administración de Ferrocarriles del Estado (AFE), in the backdrop of its plan to reconnect industrial centres with ports and develop rail links across the country, Amarilla said. Rites has already done work related to Uruguay’s port connectivity, he said.