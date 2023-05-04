Road construction to clock 16-21% rise in FY24 ahead of general elections: Icra1 min read 04 May 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Road project pipeline remains strong at 55,000 km under various stages of execution. This, along with focus on project completions ahead of general elections, is expected to boost execution
New Delhi: Road execution activity in FY24 is expected to see an increase of 16-21% year-on-year (YoY) to 12,000-12,500 km, amid a healthy pipeline of projects, increased capital outlay by the government, and focus on project completions ahead of general elections next year, ratings agency Icra Ltd said on Thursday.
