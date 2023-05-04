Road construction to clock 16-21% rise in FY24 ahead of general elections: Icra

“In the backdrop of easing WPI inflation, the inflation-linked toll hike is relatively modest at 1.3-5% in FY24. Consequently, the toll collection growth in FY24 is estimated at 6-9%, primarily supported by 4%-5% growth in traffic. Despite the moderation in toll collection growth, lower outflow towards O&M and major-maintenance expense on account of recent moderation in key commodity prices, especially bitumen, should support the debt coverage metrics for BOT toll road assets. Icra’s outlook on toll roads for FY24 is Stable," Kumar said.