Road contractors set for a 200 bps decline in margins: Crisil

The intensified competition and steep surge in the prices of key raw materials — steel, bitumen and cement — had shrunk the operating margins of road EPC players by 200 bps fall last fiscal. Prices of these key raw materials surged 26%, 60% and 4% respectively in the previous fiscal and are expected to remain elevated this fiscal as well. Raw material cost forms 45-50% of overall cost of road EPC players and hence the margins will remain sensitive to any significant increase in prices. Though a large number of contracts have built-in escalation clauses, these kick in with a lag. An expected moderation in input prices may improve margins next fiscal. However, the improvement will be restricted to 100 bps with execution of aggressively bid contracts, Crisil said. Anand Kulkarni, Director, Crisil Ratings, says, “Despite the declining profitability, the balance sheets of road EPC players will remain healthy. Revenue will grow 13-15% this fiscal, backed by robust order books, as reflected in the order book to revenue ratio of over 3 times. Healthy accrual and limited debt will support comfortable leverage, with total outside liabilities to networth ratio seen ~1.1 times this fiscal. Hence, the credit profiles of players should remain stable despite the current headwinds."