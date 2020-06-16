Road developers see toll revenues pick up as highway traffic returns

Despite June showing signs of recovery for developers, most continue to be unhappy with how the public nodal agency NHAI has decided to compensate long-term concessionaires on build-operate-transfer projects. The NHAI has said that for the revenue loss during and after the 25-day toll suspension period (from March 26-April 19) will be compensated in the form of extension by three to six months in the concession period. Developers say that the NHAI’s relief measures for when toll collections were suspended in November 2016 during the demonetisation period also compensated the concessionaires for the interest on bank loans and operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.