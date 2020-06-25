Road EPC firms' revenues may contract 8-10% in FY21: Crisil

Given the effects of the lockdown, these companies had no execution and hence no income in April, but had to meet their fixed costs which are primarily employee and establishment costs. These account for about 12% of the topline. With sites operating at roughly 50% efficiency in most of May, too, it would mean operating margins would decline by about 200 bps to around 12% this fiscal. Operations are likely to stabilise after monsoon as migrant workers return to project sites. The trajectory of recovery will therefore depend on the time taken to contain the pandemic, the report added.