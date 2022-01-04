Road logistics sector to show healthy growth in FY22 as biz activity picks pace

Furthermore, multi-modal offerings are likely to gain increased acceptance and traction going forward, given that players offering such services had more flexibility and hence, were better placed to service their customers during the lockdown phase. “Given these factors, and the relatively higher financial flexibility available to large, organised players vis-à-vis their smaller counterparts, there is potential for increased formalisation in the sector, going forward, “added Banerjee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}