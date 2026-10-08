Govt plans annual FASTag local pass for residents near highway toll plazas

Subhash Narayan
4 min read8 Oct 2026, 03:06 PM IST
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Unlike the nationwide annual FASTag pass, the local pass would apply only to the toll plaza selected during registration.(Mint)
Summary
The annual FASTag pass priced at about 3,000 for residents living within 20 km of national highway toll plazas, offers unlimited crossings at a designated plaza and saves 28% compared to current monthly pass renewals.

The ministry of road transport and highways plans to introduce annual local passes for eligible residents living within a 20 km radius of toll plazas on national highways, two people aware of the matter said. This is expected to ease the burden of motorists who currently have the option of only a monthly pass to routinely cross the same toll plaza for work, business or local travel.

An official order allowing for these FASTag-based passes is being drafted and is likely to be notified next week, one person said.

“We received several representations from commuters that the current system of monthly local passes not only failed to eliminate the recurring burden of keeping the passes updated but the monthly charges were also high. An annual pass would solve these issues as it would need to be updated once a year and would be offered at a discount,” added the person.

The proposed annual local pass will be modelled on the existing 3,075 annual FASTag pass, which allows personal vehicles to make up to 200 toll-plaza crossings on eligible national highways. The ministry will compensate highway concessionaires for any loss in toll collection.

Eligible local residents currently can use digital local passes costing 350 a month for non-commercial private vehicles and are renewable every month. The proposed annual local pass removes monthly renewals and lowers the effective toll for frequent local users.

Also Read | FASTag local passes shift online: what changes for regular users

The second person said the annual charge could be about 3,000, which is slightly cheaper than the rate for the annual pass for national highways, which was launched on 15 August 2025. At about 3,000 per year, the local annual pass would be 28% cheaper for local commuters who would have to otherwise shell out 350 a month, equivalent to 4,200 annually.

The query mailed to the road transport ministry remained unanswered till publishing time.

Good for commuters

“This is a welcome development since those in proximity to a toll plaza would be frequently using that road,” said Shailesh K Pathak, an infrastructure sector expert who formerly served as CEO of L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd and as secretary general of Ficci.

The measure will generate more goodwill from regular commuters living near a toll plaza and will help in making barrier-less systems at toll plazas more efficient as all vehicles will now use FASTags, Pathak said.

“The local annual pass will be helpful for both commuters and developers as the administrative intensity of doing monthly renewals will ease,” said Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India.

The annual pass model has gained significant traction nationally, with more than 10 million users. India has about 110 million FASTag users, according to government data.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital FASTag local pass facility to about 300 toll plazas, allowing eligible residents to obtain monthly passes online through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The digital facility will be extended for the annual local pass. All 1,150 toll plazas and new ones will offer this facility on demand, the first person said.

The annual local pass will allow unlimited crossings for one year, but only for a toll plaza selected during registration. It is not a nationwide pass and cannot be used at other toll plazas.

The system will verify an applicant’s address, vehicle details and associated FASTag before determining eligibility. Commuters can use the Rajmargyatra app to check whether their regular toll plaza is covered for the grant of a local pass.

According to Bhavik Vora, a partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, the move reflects the ministry’s efforts to make tolling more citizen-centric while balancing user charges with public acceptance of road infrastructure financing.

Also Read | Who pays, who profits — The economics of India's toll highways landscape

Transparency, predictability

“This regulatory clarity is also likely to promote greater transparency and predictability in the tolling framework, helping reduce grievances and pushback from local residents and communities, thereby supporting smoother implementation of future highway development projects,” Vora said.

“It’s a very good initiative that should have happened earlier. The move would help to reduce friction at toll plazas, especially when we are implementing barrier-less MLFF (multi-lane free flow) systems,” said Vaibhav Dange, an independent infrastructure expert.

MLFF is a barrier-less system that allows vehicles to pass through toll points without stopping at conventional booths. It is operational at six toll plazas: Choryasi in Gujarat, Mundaka in Delhi, Daulatpura and Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan, Manoharpur in Jaipur and Gharaunda in Haryana.

Previously, some local residents crossed toll plazas informally, relying on familiarity with booth staff instead of obtaining formal passes. Such arrangements won’t work under MLFF because there is no human intervention at the toll point.

Officials found that residents within 20 km of a toll plaza accounted for a significant share of e-notices issued for unpaid tolls. The digital annual local pass is intended to address this problem. Residents who regularly use a designated plaza must purchase the pass otherwise an e-notice may require payment of double the toll amount.

Also Read | India maps ₹2 tn bypass plan to unclog highways around 500 cities

About the Author

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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