The ministry of road transport and highways plans to introduce annual local passes for eligible residents living within a 20 km radius of toll plazas on national highways, two people aware of the matter said. This is expected to ease the burden of motorists who currently have the option of only a monthly pass to routinely cross the same toll plaza for work, business or local travel.
Govt plans annual FASTag local pass for residents near highway toll plazas
SummaryThe annual FASTag pass priced at about ₹3,000 for residents living within 20 km of national highway toll plazas, offers unlimited crossings at a designated plaza and saves 28% compared to current monthly pass renewals.
The ministry of road transport and highways plans to introduce annual local passes for eligible residents living within a 20 km radius of toll plazas on national highways, two people aware of the matter said. This is expected to ease the burden of motorists who currently have the option of only a monthly pass to routinely cross the same toll plaza for work, business or local travel.
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