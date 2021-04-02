Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the length of National Highways has gone up by 50% over the last seven years. The Ministry has achieved the record-breaking milestone of constructing 37 kilometres highways per day in year 2020-21.

"Over the last 7 years, length of national highways has gone up by 50% from 91,287 km (as of April 2014) to 1,37,625 km (as on March 20, 2021)," said Gadkari while talking about the major achievements.

"Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from ₹33, 414 cr in Financial Year 2015 to ₹1,83,101 cr in Financial Year 2022. The sanctioned amount has increased by 126% in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020 despite Covid-19 related impact. Sanctioned length in kilometres has also increased by 9% in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020," he said while addressing a gathering.

The Union Minister said average annual project award (annual average award length) during the financial year 2015 to the financial year 2021 has increased by 85% compared to FY 2010 to FY2014.

Average annual construction (average annual construction length) during FY2015 to FY2021 has increased by 83% compared to FY2010 to FY2014. Cumulative cost of ongoing project works has increased by 54% at the end of Financial Year 2021 compared to the financial year 2020 (as on March 31st).

