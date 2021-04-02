Road ministry constructs record-breaking 37 kms highways per day in 2020-21

"Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from ₹33, 414 cr in Financial Year 2015 to ₹1,83,101 cr in Financial Year 2022. The sanctioned amount has increased by 126% in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020 despite Covid-19 related impact. Sanctioned length in kilometres has also increased by 9% in the financial year 2021 over the financial year 2020," he said while addressing a gathering.