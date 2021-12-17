Road transport ministry plans 7 tn infrastructure projects for next 2-3 years

Speaking about the Asset Monetization roadmap, Gadkari cited the example of Mumbai – Pune Highway, which has brought a higher rate of returns to the state and the government. "Reliance had quoted ₹3,600 crores for the project. However, we decided to build it through MSRDC in Rs. 1,600 crores. Later on, the Maharashtra government monetized it for ₹3,000 crores and just recently the same project was again monetized for 8000 crores," he explained.