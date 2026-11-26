The Union Cabinet gave its nod to a ₹2,014-crore greenfield airport at Doloo in Cachar district and over ₹4,000 crore for the development of the Second Container Terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited in Tamil Nadu. Here's all you need to know about the two projects:

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Doloo Greenfield Airport The Union Cabinet approved the development of Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar, Assam at an estimated cost of 2,014 crore. The existing Silchar airport, jointly owned by the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), operates a civil enclave spread over 70 acres.

“To overcome the severe operational and spatial constraints of the existing defence landlocked civil enclave at Silchar Airport and to accommodate sustained passenger growth, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the development of a New Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar, Assam by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs.2,014 crore,” a press release by the government stated.

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It noted the strategic location of Doloo, where the new airport will be built. “Doloo, situated in the Cachar District of Assam, serves as the strategic heart of the Barak Valley — a region renowned for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries, and immense potential for eco and cultural tourism,” it added.

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According to the government, the proposed terminal building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm, with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hours and 1 million passengers per year.

Credit: Bhupender Yadav, PIB

It will be designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability.

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In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C-compliant runway suitable for A320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new Apron capable of parking 6 nos. A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay.

How will this new airport help? The Doloo Greenfield Airport is expected to meet the rapidly growing demands of air traffic in South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring States.

It is expected to significantly decongest existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and offer a world-class gateway integrating Northeast India with broader national and international growth corridors.

Credit: Bhupender Yadav, PIB

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday described the Union Cabinet's approval of a ₹2,014-crore greenfield airport at Doloo in Cachar district as a landmark decision that would boost connectivity and unlock new economic opportunities in the Barak Valley.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the airport would take the Barak Valley's growth story to new heights, highlighting its potential to accommodate large aircraft, handle heavy passenger traffic and improve connectivity to southern Assam and neighbouring states.

₹ 4,288 crore boost to Tamil Nadu port Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Tamil Nadu's role in international maritime trade will be enhanced with the development of the Second Container Terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited.

According to the government's press release, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the proposed project for development of the Second Container Terminal at Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, at an estimated project cost of ₹4,288.26 crore, including GST.

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Under this project, a 900-metre-long container terminal will be developed at the port with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). The project will be implemented in two phases.

Expenditure involved: The estimated project cost of the PPP component is ₹4,288.26 crore, including GST, comprising ₹2,429.32 crore for Phase I and ₹1,858.94 crore for Phase II. The investment is to be arranged by the selected concessionaire under the DBFOT model. The project proposal separately indicates an estimated dredging cost of ₹450 crore to be borne by KPL.

The project will be implemented on a DBFOT basis for a 40-year concession period, including a 48-month construction period.

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Phase I is scheduled for completion within 24 months from the Date of Award of Concession, with commercial operations commencing in the 25th month.

Construction of Phase II will be undertaken from the 25th to the 48th month, with full commercial operations commencing in the 49th month.

How will it help? The government said the project is expected to strengthen KPL’s position as a container gateway on India’s East Coast, improve the efficiency of the maritime logistics chain and support the growth of EXIM trade.

“Once completed, it will boost domestic port capacity and improve logistics support for industries and original equipment manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, among others,” Piyush Goyal said.

"Automobiles, auto components, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals, and other manufactured products sectors stand to benefit hugely from this," the minister posted on X.

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Major impact of the project may include: Major Impact:

(i) The additional capacity of 2.0 million TEUs per annum will strengthen KPL’s ability to accommodate growing container traffic and provide an additional gateway for EXIM cargo from the industrial clusters of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining hinterland.

(ii) The terminal’s design draft of 18 metres and capability to handle large container vessels are expected to improve international connectivity, facilitate direct calls by mainline vessels and reduce dependence on foreign deep-water hub ports and associated feedering costs.

(iii) The project is expected to improve maritime logistics efficiency, support trade and manufacturing, strengthen the port’s revenue potential and contribute to India’s maritime competitiveness.

(iv) The project is expected to generate employment for approximately 750 persons directly and indirectly during construction and to increase to about 800 persons during the operational phase.

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(v) The project supports the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat by augmenting domestic port capacity and improving logistics support for industries and original equipment manufacturers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the adjoining hinterland.

(vi) There will be no financial implication for the Government of India, as the investment in the PPP component will be arranged by the selected concessionaire.

KPL handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo and 1,008 vessels during FY 2025–26, including more than 7 lakh TEUs of container traffic, the government said, adding that the existing container terminal has an installed capacity of 0.8 million TEUs per annum and handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs in FY 2025–26, representing utilisation of about 88%.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in