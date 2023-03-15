A new ₹4,000-crore may soon connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah and ease the traffic congestion between the two cities. According to the news agency, PTI quoted an official, discussions are underway for the new project. The length of the proposed road will be 130 km, Second Vivekananda Bridge Tollway Company (SVBTC) Pvt Ltd CEO Anjan Roy Chowdhury said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}