Second wave caused 95% customers to postpone home-buying decisions: Credai

“The real estate sector showed tremendous resilience in bouncing back on a cautious recovery path post the first wave, despite little relief measures. However, the second wave has prompted us to reflect and re-evaluate the growth path of the industry, and we felt it was vital to assess the challenges faced by the customers and industry partners in light of the recent developments. The findings reveal that the second wave has had a more debilitating impact on the real estate sector than the first wave," said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, president, Credai National.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}