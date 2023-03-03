Seventy projects worth 33,540 crore underway in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari

Seventy projects worth ₹33,540 crore underway in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- Gadkari said so far in 2022-23, about 27 projects worth an estimated ₹15,400 crore have awarded totalling a length of 777 km
New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there were 70 projects, totalling 2,014 km and costing ₹ 33,540 crore, underway in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023, at Visakhapatnam, Gadkari said efforts were being made to establish five green highways and two expressways at a total cost of ₹32,430 crore.
Gadkari said so far in 2022-23, about 27 projects worth an estimated ₹15,400 crore have awarded totalling a length of 777 km. He added that two multimodal logistics parks (MMLPs) have also been sanctioned in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur at a cost of ₹1,797 crore.
These MMLPs will serve as a key hub for centralising freight cargo consolidation in the region, he said.
He also said that over the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a significant increase in the length of national highways in Andhra Pradesh, which have risen to 8,744 km from 4,193 km.
The Centre has also approved a six-lane Vizag Port highway on NH 16 near Bhogapuram with a length of 55 Km at a cost of ₹63,00 crore.
Gadkari said in line with PM Modi's commitment to promoting sustainable practices, the government is focused on converting farmers to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata.
The minister said the government also advocates swadeshi manufacturing, which prioritises safety, recyclability, and sustainability. He said the goal was to create opportunities for green energy and a green economy in the mobility sector.