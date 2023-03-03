Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Infrastructure /  Seventy projects worth 33,540 crore underway in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari

Seventy projects worth 33,540 crore underway in Andhra Pradesh: Gadkari

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST Swati Luthra
Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari

  • Gadkari said so far in 2022-23, about 27 projects worth an estimated 15,400 crore have awarded totalling a length of 777 km

New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there were 70 projects, totalling 2,014 km and costing 33,540 crore, underway in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there were 70 projects, totalling 2,014 km and costing 33,540 crore, underway in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023, at Visakhapatnam, Gadkari said efforts were being made to establish five green highways and two expressways at a total cost of 32,430 crore.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit 2023, at Visakhapatnam, Gadkari said efforts were being made to establish five green highways and two expressways at a total cost of 32,430 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Gadkari said so far in 2022-23,  about 27 projects worth an estimated 15,400 crore have awarded totalling a length of 777 km. He added that two multimodal logistics parks (MMLPs) have also been sanctioned in Visakhapatnam and Anantapur at a cost of 1,797 crore.

These MMLPs will serve as a key hub for centralising freight cargo consolidation in the region, he said.

He also said that over the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a significant increase in the length of national highways in Andhra Pradesh, which have risen to 8,744 km from 4,193 km.

The Centre has also approved a six-lane Vizag Port highway on NH 16 near Bhogapuram with a length of 55 Km at a cost of 63,00 crore.

Gadkari said in line with PM Modi's commitment to promoting sustainable practices, the government is focused on converting farmers to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The minister said the government also advocates swadeshi manufacturing, which prioritises safety, recyclability, and sustainability. He said the goal was to create opportunities for green energy and a green economy in the mobility sector.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP