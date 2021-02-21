Sewri-Worli elevated corridor in Mumbai: Five things to know

Sewri-Worli elevated corridor in Mumbai: Five things to know2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- The total length of the Sewri-Worli connector is about 4.5 km and will cater to 4 lane traffic coming from MTHL Project
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today laid the foundation stone of Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor (SWEC) and inaugurated one arm of the flyover at Kalanagar Junction and various other developmental works.
"Mumbai is growing day by day, hence we need to look at tech-enabled, systematic and sustainable development for the city," Thackeray said after laying the foundation stone of SWEC.
Here are the key things to know about Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor:
"This a pilot project and bifurcated in to 2 phases. The accepted tendered cost for phase-1 is ₹18.11 crores and for phase-2 it is ₹14.12 crores. The project includes improving 8 Junctions and in-between streets at G-Block of BKC to have enhanced facilities like a protected cycle track, clutter-free pedestrian realm. Of the total scope, 4 junctions and streets between them are planned to be completed by April 2021," the release said.
He also inaugurated smart parking at BKC. "Driver can park their vehicle in these Parking Slots with minimum human intervention. Owner of the vehicle can book their parking space minimum 3 Hours before parking of the vehicle through mobile app and also Website in the nears Parking Slot in the Bandra-Kurla Complex," the CMO release said.
In the Parking Slot, minimum three electrical bikes would be available for the movement of vehicle owners for moving in the surrounding area of about 3 km from parking slots after parking of the vehicle.
