Sewri-Worli elevated corridor in Mumbai: Five things to know

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is implementing the 6-lane Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project (MTHL) having a 22 km length. The total length of the Sewri-Worli connector is about 4.5 km and will cater to 4 lane traffic coming from MTHL Project, according to an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the Maharashtra state Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA) have accorded approval to the project in their 145th meeting of the MCZMA held on July 7, 2020 and 205th meeting held on September 8, 2020 respectively.

In view to decongest the Kalanagar junction, the construction of flyover is proposed by the MMRDA and awarded the work contract on February 2, 2017, the release said.

"In this project, 2 Lane flyover from Worli Bandra Sea Link towards Bandra Kurla Complex of about 715 meter long (B-arm) and 2 Lane flyover from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Worli Sea Link of about 604 meter (C-arm) is proposed. Also 2 Lane free left arm flyover having length of about 310 meter. is proposed from Dharavi to Worli Sea Link (D-arm)," it said.

Today, arm C (from BKC to Bandra Worli Sea link side ) was inaugurated by Thackeray. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a cycle track as part of the project of the refurbishment of footpaths and road junctions in the G block of BKC.

"This a pilot project and bifurcated in to 2 phases. The accepted tendered cost for phase-1 is ₹18.11 crores and for phase-2 it is ₹14.12 crores. The project includes improving 8 Junctions and in-between streets at G-Block of BKC to have enhanced facilities like a protected cycle track, clutter-free pedestrian realm. Of the total scope, 4 junctions and streets between them are planned to be completed by April 2021," the release said.