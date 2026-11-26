Opposition to Maharashtra's proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway has intensified, with farmers in Sangli and Kolhapur districts confronting officials conducting land surveys and staging protests against the acquisition of agricultural land.

The agitation escalated on Tuesday, with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti leading an eight-hour sit-in protest at Mahuli village in Sangli's Khanapur taluka. Police also detained several protesters as tensions mounted over the ongoing surveys, The Indian Express reported.

Farmers from Mahuli, Nagewadi and Bhagyanagar villages have opposed the proposed alignment, arguing that the project threatens fertile agricultural land on which their families have depended for generations.

During the protests, some demonstrators damaged surveying equipment brought by the official team.

A similar confrontation took place in Konavade village in Kolhapur's Bhudargad taluka, where farmers objected to an early-morning land survey being conducted under police protection. The survey was scheduled to cover Konavade, Mhaswe, Nilpan and Nadhavade, among other villages.

As tensions escalated, protesters reportedly seized a survey tripod and set it on fire.

Why farmers are opposing the Shaktipeeth Expressway Farmers have argued that acquiring agricultural land for the highway would threaten their livelihoods and disrupt farming activities in the region.

They also questioned the government's decision to pursue the project despite their opposition, saying they did not want the Shaktipeeth Expressway to pass through their village.

Supriya Sule questions project spending, backs farmers The opposition to the expressway has also drawn political attention, with NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule questioning the government's approach to the project.

Speaking about the agitation, Sule said senior political leaders, including Jayant Patil, Raju Shetti and Satej Patil, had been leading the protests against the proposed highway.

According to a PTI report, Sule urged the Maharashtra government to take the farmers' concerns seriously.

She clarified that her party was not against infrastructure development but argued that the state's financial position should be considered before taking up large projects.

"The NCP (SP) is not opposed to development. We are not against development, but the state's present financial condition must also be taken into consideration while pursuing development projects," she said.

Sule added that addressing farmers' concerns should be the government's priority at present.

What is the Shaktipeeth Expressway project? The Shaktipeeth Expressway is a proposed six-lane greenfield highway intended to connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg, near the Maharashtra-Goa border.

The project is expected to pass through 12 districts and link several important religious destinations, while improving road connectivity between eastern Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

In July, the Maharashtra government approved a revised alignment that extended the proposed highway's length by 54 km to 856.7 km. The changes also increased the estimated project cost from around ₹80,000 crore to approximately ₹1 lakh crore, according to The Indian Express.

The revised route includes a 40-km stretch through Satara district, covering Gondawale and Shikhar Shinganapur. Changes have also been made to the alignment through Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur.

The project is expected to require the acquisition of approximately 8,760 hectares of land.