Share of engineering exports shrinks, exports to China fall 65% in September

NEW DELHI :Led by sharp slowdown in demand in key economies, share of engineering exports in total shipments shrunk in September compared to last year with shipments to China and the European Union reporting a steep decline.
Engineering exports, which account for about a quarter of total outbound shipments declined by 11% in September, dragged down primarily by iron and steel.
Share of engineering goods exports in total merchandise exports declined to 23.69% in September 2022 from 27.85% in the same month last year, according to the engineering export promotion council (EEPC).
"This decline can be explained by the falling steel exports. In September alone exports of iron and steel came down by more than 60% and in cumulative terms the drop was more than 30%," said EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar G Garodia. The drop in steel exports has impacted India’s potential in various key markets including Europe, North East Asia, Africa, etc. We have requested the government to look into the issue," said Garodia.
He noted that this decline had been a direct result of the 15% export duty on iron and steel products applicable since 21 May.
While engineering exports to the European Union (EU) countries registered a 6.3 % year-on-year decline, shipments to China slumped 64.5% during this period. Exports to China in September plunged to US$ 203.61 million from US$ 572.96 million in the same month last year.
Dragged down primarily by iron and steel, India's engineering goods exports decline pose a challenge to achieving US$ 127 billion sectoral export target set by the government for the current financial year 2022-23, added Garodia.
Among the 25 key markets for Indian engineering goods, exports to 15 countries declined in September 2022.
The US remained top market for Indian engineering goods exports in September recording positive growth. In September, engineering goods exports to the US increased 9% year-on-year to US$ 1.51 billion.
Engineering goods exports to the EU fell 6.3% year-on-year in US$ 1.61 billion. Germany, Italy, Belgium and Spain were among countries in Europe which registered a decline in imports of Indian engineering goods during September, EEPC said in a release on Friday. At US$ 217.89 million, engineering exports to the UK declined 37.9% year-on-year in September.
Excluding the export of iron and steel, engineering exports recorded 4.94% year-on-year growth in September 2022 and 12.37% growth on a cumulative basis during April-September 2022-23.
Cumulative decline in iron and steel exports for the first half of 2022-23 was 36.8% year-on-year.
As many as 20 out of 34 engineering panels witnessed positive year-on-year growth in exports during September 2022 vis-a-vis the same month last fiscal, EEPC said in a release. Major decline was witnessed in the metal segment and railway transport equipment and parts, it added.
On a cumulative basis also, 26 out of 34 engineering panels recorded expansion during April-September 2022-23 over the same period last fiscal.
In terms of region, maximum growth in exports was witnessed in North America followed by Latin America and Oceania in cumulative terms.
In the first half of fiscal 2022-23, engineering exports achieved 43.42 per cent of the US$ 127 billion target set by the Government for the entire fiscal
