Share of renewable energy in ports to increase by 60%: Minister Sonowal

New Delhi: India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60% of total power demand of each of its major ports from the present share of less than 10%, Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

“The ports have also aimed to reduce Ccrbon emissions, per tonne of cargo handled, by 30% by the year 2030. The Maritime Vision Document-2030, released by Prime Minister, is a 10 Year blueprint on India’s vision of a sustainable Maritime sector and vibrant blue economy," the minister said.

As envisaged in the National Hydrogen Mission, the ministry has identified and nominated Paradip Port, Deendayal Port and V.O. Chidambarar Port to be developed as hydrogen hubs, capable of handling, storage and generation of green hydrogen by 2030, Sonowal said.

Major ports have implemented and initiated various activities that would help in reducing the greenhouse gases emissions from the port and shipping sector and help in achieving the targets set by the government for making the maritime sector green and sustainable.

“Activities like Shore-to-Ship power, use and promotion of electrically powered Port equipments, use of alternate fuels like LNG/CNG, Storage and bunkering facilities for environment friendly fuels like LNG, CNG, Hydrogen, Ammonia etc., transition towards renewable sources of energy including Solar Power, Wind Power, Tidal power etc. have already been initiated at many of the Major Ports of the country," the ministry said.

The ministry has undertaken green port initiatives in the major ports so that their environmental performance can be improved.

The initiatives include acquisition of equipments for monitoring environmental pollution, acquisition of dust suppression systems, setting up of STP’s garbage disposal system for ports and ships, developing shore reception facility for wastes from ships, setting up projects for energy generation from renewable energy sources, providing shore power to ships at berths, creating Oil Spill Response (Tier-1) capabilities at all ports, taking actions to improve harbour water quality, inclusion of sustainable practices in terminal design, development and operation, increasing green cover within port premises etc.

To enhance the share of green shipping, various projects are being implemented by Cochin Shipyard Ltd., India’s largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility. These include green urban mobility solutions like hybrid electric ferries, autonomous zero-emission vessels, pilot project on hydrogen fuel cell ferry, electric catamaran water taxi, hybrid electric Ro-Ro, hybrid LNG-electric inland cargo carrier, hybrid tugs, etc.

Earlier in the day, the consultative committee of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) had a discussion on ‘Green Port and Green Shipping’ in Mumbai.