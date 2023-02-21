Share of renewable energy in ports to increase by 60%: Minister Sonowal
- As envisaged in the National Hydrogen Mission, the ministry has identified and nominated Paradip Port, Deendayal Port and V.O. Chidambarar Port to be developed as hydrogen hubs, capable of handling, storage and generation of green hydrogen by 2030
New Delhi: India intends to increase the share of renewable energy to 60% of total power demand of each of its major ports from the present share of less than 10%, Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.
