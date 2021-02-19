Sharp rebound expected in green capacity addition

“The government needs to push lending to the roof-top solar sector," said Animesh Damani, managing partner, Artha Energy Resources. “Currently, the banks do not offer rooftop solar-specific loans. These loans are only offered when the property on which the solar rooftop is proposed is offered as collateral. We need a dedicated facility setup through one of our existing central government PSU lenders which will enable rooftop projects to be used as collaterals and that alone to finance such projects. There is also a need for more policy-driven initiatives to enable domestic manufacturing. Higher costs of solar power will derail the targets the country aims to achieve to meet its Paris commitments."