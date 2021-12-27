NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met with the top officials of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Cochin Shipyard Limited & IIT, Madras to review the progress on the Pandu Ship repair facility in Guwahati on Monday.

The announcement of the new ship repair facility was made on 26th August, 2021.

The Minister said that the technical work is being completed as the construction of the facility is slated to commence from May, 2022. The project is aimed to be completed by 2024.

The facility is going to be a major contributor to the economic resurgence for the region. The design and implementation of this project is being done jointly by IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Limited. The technical support is being provided by IIT, Madras.

The facility - also referred as ‘Slipway’ - is going to be developed on 3.67 acre of land which is provided by Government of Assam.

The minister further expounded that the future progress of the Northeast region lies in the development of the waterways. The work has already started on the National Waterway 2 - the Brahmaputra - as well as National Waterway 6 - the Barak - to develop to facilitate cargo traffic, passenger traffic as well as tourist jetties for economic growth of the region.

Speaking after the review meet, the Union Minister said that the rich history-economic prosperity can be reinvigorated by developing the rivers as waterways for smooth & swift movement of cargo and passengers. “This will not only boost the export sector of the entire northeastern region but will also become a major multiplier in the employment generation for the region."

